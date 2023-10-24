20 die in Bangladesh train mishap

Dhaka, October 23
At least 20 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a freight train hit a passenger train in Bangladesh’s Kishoreganj district, officials said.
According to a report, the container train disregarded a signal, resulting in the mishap. The locomaster, his assistant and guard of the freight train have been suspended.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25