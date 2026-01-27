Washington, DC [US], January 27 (ANI): White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday stated that 20 additional countries have "signed up to join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace," though she did not disclose the names of the new participants.

Leavitt said the Board of Peace, originally mandated by the UN Security Council to oversee the management of Gaza for the next two years, is now being positioned by the Trump administration to address conflicts in other parts of the world. She acknowledged that the initiative has faced resistance from some Western nations uneasy about what they view as the board's attempt to sideline the United Nations.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Leavitt also described the return of the last remaining Israeli hostage from Gaza as a "huge foreign policy feat" for Trump, Israel and the global community.

The announcement follows Trump signing the charter to formally launch his "Board of Peace" initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22.

Trump has previously described the body as potentially the "most prestigious board ever formed."

Calling it a "very exciting day, long in the making," Trump said, "We're going to have peace in the world," adding, "And we're all stars."

In his opening remarks, Trump said, "Just one year ago the world was actually on fire, a lot of people didn't know it," but claimed "many good things are happening" and that threats worldwide "are really calming down."

Trump said his administration was "settling eight wars" and claimed "a lot of progress" had been made towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

The initiative originated from the US president's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan endorsed by the UN Security Council but has since expanded beyond its original scope. Administration officials said around 35 nations had committed to join, while 60 received invitations, with Trump suggesting the new body could assume roles currently held by the United Nations.

Trump said, "We have a lot of great people that want to join," during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, whose country has confirmed membership. He added that some leaders required parliamentary approval before committing, while other countries not invited were seeking inclusion.

Defending the inclusion of Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders, Trump said he wanted "everybody" who was powerful and could "get the job done."

Several European allies declined participation, citing concerns over the board's expanded mandate and its impact on the international system based on the UN Charter. The UK also said it would not sign the treaty during Trump's ceremony, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said, referencing concerns over Putin's invitation.

According to a copy of the charter cited by media outlets, countries seeking permanent membership would need to contribute USD 1 billion, while non-paying members would receive a three-year mandate. The charter also designates Trump as permanent chairman even after leaving office.

Trump linked the initiative to his approach on Iran and said it played a role in securing the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. "If we didn't do that, there was no chance of making peace," he said. (ANI)

