DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 20 nations press on EU to send back 'illegal' Afghan nationals

20 nations press on EU to send back 'illegal' Afghan nationals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251019055021
Advertisement

Brussels [Belgium], October 19 (ANI): Twenty countries are pressing on the EU Commission to start sending back Afghans resident illegally in Europe, either voluntarily or by force. Including negotiating with the Taliban, EuroNews reported.

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to Magnus Brunner, the Commissioner of Internal Affairs and Migration, twenty European countries have come together to pressure the European Commission to find ways to send back Afghan nationals who are living illegally in Europe, either voluntarily or by force, according to Belgian minister for Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt on Saturday.

Advertisement

The initiative, led by Belgium's Minister for Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, is supported by 18 other countries across the EU and Norway: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden.

Advertisement

They are demanding the European Commission bring the return of Afghans to the top of its agenda, including negotiating with the Taliban regime to agree upon a return policy.

Van Bossuyt has suggested giving the EU's border agency Frontex a stronger role in organising and supporting voluntary returns through the EU Reintegration Programme. Meanwhile, for forced returns, the letter suggests that those deemed dangerous or criminal should be prioritised, through a joint mission to Afghanistan between the Commission, the EEAS and the Member States wishing to take part, as per EuroNews.

Advertisement

Since the fall of Kabul in 2021, the only country to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan has been Russia. Despite this, Germany, led by Friedrich Merz's conservative government, has been close to cutting a deal with the Taliban on the return of Afghans, who form the second-largest group of asylum seekers in Germany. In July, Merz's government conducted a flight deporting 81 Afghans and hopes other European countries will follow.

However, Germany's actions have previously been criticised by the UN, as Afghanistan is still under a "non-return advisory", according to Ravina Shamdasani, a UN refugee agency spokesperson. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts