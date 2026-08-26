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Home / World / 20 years after Nawab Akbar Bugti's death, Baloch activists renew calls for rights

20 years after Nawab Akbar Bugti's death, Baloch activists renew calls for rights

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ANI
Updated At : 03:18 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], August 26 (ANI): Twenty years after the death of Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti, Baloch political activists and supporters took to social media on Wednesday to remember him, with the hashtag #ShaheedNawabAkbarBugti gaining traction on X.

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August 26 marks the 20th anniversary of Bugti's death in 2006. Several Baloch activists described the day as a defining moment in Balochistan's political history and paid tribute to Bugti, while reiterating demands for political rights, dignity and greater recognition for the Baloch people.

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Sher Mohammad Bugti, Central Spokesperson of the Baloch Republican Party, wrote on X that August 26 remained "a deep wound in Balochistan's history" and described Akbar Bugti as an "honourable, principled and brave leader".

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"Great personalities do not get lost in the dust of time. Their ideals, their sacrifices, and their character live on forever," Sher Mohammad Bugti said, adding that Bugti's legacy represented courage, perseverance and commitment to principles.

He further said that lasting peace in Balochistan could not be achieved without respecting the "rights, dignity and political voice" of its people.

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Shah Nawaz Bugti, a political and human rights activist and Editor-in-Chief of the BRP Media Cell, also remembered Akbar Bugti, quoting him as saying, "My back can be broken. A powerful man may come and break it, but no one can ever make it bend or bow before them."

Shah Nawaz Bugti said the words reflected Bugti's determination to stand by his convictions despite the consequences.

"A back may break, a life may end, but a spirit that stands for what it believes in can live far beyond its time," he wrote.

Ambreen Baloch, social media activist and media coordinator of Paank, identified as a victim of what he described as Pakistani atrocities in Balochistan, also paid tribute to Bugti, saying his legacy continued to inspire Baloch people.

"Shaheed-e-Azam Akbar Bugti's legacy lives on in the heart of every Baloch. His bravery and sacrifice are a ray of hope for our struggle against oppression. We will never forget," the activist posted on X.

Akbar Bugti, a former governor and chief minister of Balochistan, was killed on August 26, 2006, during a military operation in the Kohlu area. His death became a major flashpoint in the Baloch nationalist movement and continues to be commemorated by Baloch political groups and activists.

Two decades later, his death remains a politically sensitive issue in Balochistan, with his supporters continuing to invoke his legacy in discussions surrounding political rights, autonomy and the region's long-running conflict. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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