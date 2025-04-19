DT
PT
Home / World / 2024-2025 endurance racing season attracts 444 riders

2024-2025 endurance racing season attracts 444 riders

A total of 444 riders, both men and women, participated in the two endurance qualifier races held on Saturday at the Butheeb International Endurance Village in Abu Dhabi, marking the conclusion of the 2024-2025 endurance racing season.
ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM Apr 19, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 19 (ANI/ WAM): A total of 444 riders, both men and women, participated in the two endurance qualifier races held on Saturday at the Butheeb International Endurance Village in Abu Dhabi, marking the conclusion of the 2024-2025 endurance racing season.

The first race, covering a distance of 80 km over three phases, saw the participation of 175 riders, out of which 120 completed the race, while 55 were eliminated due to their horses failing to pass the veterinary checkpoints.

The second race, spanning 40 km, featured 269 riders, with 236 successfully completing the course, while 33 were unable to finish.

The 2024-2025 endurance racing season began last October at Boutheib Endurance Village and included 55 races at the main endurance racecourses..

Boutheib Village hosted 30 races and championships, Dubai International Endurance City held 16, and the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba hosted 9 races and championships. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

