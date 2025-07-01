2024 HRCP Report exposes worsening human rights emergency across Pakistan

Peshawar [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) conducted a press conference to unveil its flagship annual report on the human rights situation for the year 2024. The report reveals a notable decline in democratic principles within the country, driven by growing doubts regarding the legitimacy of general elections and a weakening parliamentary framework.

According to the HRCP, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a sharp increase in violence, with substantial casualties among both civilians and security forces due to militant activity. In Kurram, sectarian tensions and tribal clashes claimed nearly 250 lives, sparking humanitarian concerns amid prolonged road blockades and disrupted supply lines.

The decline in democratic governance, civil liberties, and law enforcement raised significant worries about the political and social stability of the region. Nonetheless, the increased electoral involvement of women in 2024 represented a modest yet positive advancement toward political inclusion.

Provincial police data reveals that 77 individuals were charged with blasphemy and 49 were apprehended, including one woman. However, the brutal lynching of a tourist in Swat, following a blasphemy accusation, indicates a troubling rise in vigilantism across the country.

The government's prohibition of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement before a national jirga further restricted civic space. The report also noted at least 105 new cases of enforced disappearances in the province, according to official statistics, leading to repeated judicial actions. While some improvement was observed in freedom of movement with the reopening of the Torkham border, restrictions on mobility and local protests remained ongoing.

Legislative activity was minimal, with just 30 bills introduced and 21 passed. The judiciary continued to experience pressure, with over 23,000 cases pending in the Peshawar High Court and a backlog exceeding 38,000, many relating to contempt proceedings against political and police representatives.

The report highlights ongoing gender-based violence, including numerous instances of domestic violence, sexual assaults, and honour killings. Violence against children also increased, with a significant number of minors killed, harmed, or sexually abused, demonstrating serious deficiencies in child protection. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued to be a prominent route for the deportation of Afghan nationals as part of the federal government's Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.

Labour rights violations remained rampant. Unsafe working conditions and militant attacks led to the deaths of at least 26 miners, while 30 labourers were kidnapped in separate incidents. Wage delays and exploitative conditions continued despite the government's pledges to increase the minimum wage.

Ultimately, environmental degradation intensified, with floods and heavy rains causing over 100 deaths. Peshawar was ranked among the most polluted cities in the world, underlining a growing public health crisis.

The HRCP's 2024 report paints a stark picture of systemic instability in Pakistan, marked by democratic backsliding, rising militancy, and widespread human rights abuses. (ANI)

