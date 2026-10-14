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Home / World / 2027 is 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relation between India and Japan

2027 is 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relation between India and Japan

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ANI
Updated At : 09:56 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], October 14 (ANI): CASIO is the Japanese global company to provide advanced calculator, global branded watch “G-Shock” and music instrument. Now CASIO is focusing on big Indian market. Its first step was forwarded in 1996. To launch to “Mathematic leading country”, CASIO focused on advanced calculator.

Takuto Kimura Managing Director Casio India looks back.

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“30 years ago, CASIO calculator was highly evaluated in Mathematic leading country. We got the fame it is relief and trustful. Based on this fame CASIO developed 85 sales shops for G SHOCK. India is not only sales market but also most important base for CASIO group. G SHOCK has gotten big sympathy from young people through G SHOCK ambassador and digital marketing. In main area of Mumbai, CASIO set flagship shop as an information dispatching place and G SHOCK trial place. In August fan meeting was held in Mumbai G SHOCK shop. Its prosperity guaranteed brand base of G SHOCK. To accelerate promotion CASIO nominated 2 famous persons ambassadors. Shubman Gill cricket player and Vicky Kaushal Bollywood actor. Getting popularity CASIO prospects in 2030 85 shops will increase to more than double, sales amount will increase to double.”

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Global strategy of CASIO is fitting to market characteristic and trend to increase sympathizers. Takuto Kimura Managing Director, Casio India prospects ”Fundamentally Indian people has the habit to wear watch to check the time. Along with economic growing, busy person will need more. Wearing watch is the self-expression and one of lifestyles. Indian Government promotes the importance of mental calculation and logical thinking and emotional education in Government’s regulation. CASIO catches up and get close to its concept.”

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CASO’s production policy has been “challenge” since producing first calculation and first digital watch. Accompany with globalization CASIO obtained fitting ability to each market catching its trend and passage. It will bring more sympathizers to CASIO India and Global. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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