DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / 21 firefighters injured during operation 'wall of fire'

21 firefighters injured during operation 'wall of fire'

Israel's Fire and Rescue Services concluded Operation 'Wall of Fire,' putting out the wildfires in the Jerusalem Mountains.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:02 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Fire and Rescue Services concluded Operation "Wall of Fire," putting out the wildfires in the Jerusalem Mountains.

During 33 consecutive hours of fighting the flames, firefighters acted with determination and determination as a living wall between the fire and the city - hence the operation was named "Wall of Fire."

"The name of the operation, which was born from the field, symbolises the uncompromising spirit of the firefighters, who operated under complex conditions and in a large number of simultaneous fire sectors," it said.

Advertisement

At its peak, high-intensity fighting was recorded in 8 different sectors.

During the operation, forces from all over the country were deployed: 1,430 firefighters from all districts,167 fire engines, 38 ATVS, 12 firefighting aircraft, including 2 "Shimshon" aircraft, a contract helicopter and 3 firefighting and rescue helicopters, 8 drones and advanced forecasting systems, 5 Leviathan vehicles for logistical support.

Advertisement

21 firefighters were injured, mainly from smoke inhalation and contact with extreme heat. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper