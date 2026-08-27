21 Indians rescued from Nepal; 200 seek evacuation from China as MEA sets up special control room amid flood situation

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): As Nepal continues to grapple with a devastating flash flood from the Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border in Rasuwagadhi, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said 21 Indian nationals have been rescued from Nepal, while around 200 Indians stranded on the Chinese side have sought assistance for evacuation.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while briefing the media here, said the 21 rescued Indian nationals are from Tamil Nadu and had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

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"As of 1300 hours today, we have been able to rescue 21 Indian nationals. This group of 21 people are from Tamil Nadu," Jaiswal said.

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He added that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the rescued group and has assured them of all possible assistance.

"Our ambassador has spoken to people in the group and has assured all possible help. They are coming to Kathmandu, hopefully, and then arrangements will be made for their travel back home as soon as possible," he said.

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The MEA has also received information about Indian nationals who undertook the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and are currently stranded on the Chinese side of the border.

"Our embassy in Beijing is making all efforts for their safe evacuation. There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation," Jaiswal said.

Of these, 95 Indians are in Darchan and are currently proceeding towards Baisha to cross over into Nepal. Four are in Geelong city, while 13 are in Zutulpuk and are travelling towards the town of Saga, according to the MEA spokesperson.

The Ministry said it has established a 24x7 special control room in view of the prevailing flood situation in Nepal to coordinate assistance and facilitate communication with affected Indian nationals.

The control room can be contacted at +91 11 2308 8718 and +91 11 2308 8719. WhatsApp calls and messages can be made to +91 9968291988, while the email address is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has also issued emergency contact numbers: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500 and +977 981 032 6117.

The MEA further said that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable in Nepal, with communication networks in the affected areas severely disrupted.

Jaiswal said the group includes 73 Indians working at the Trishuli 1 power project, with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu in touch with the project's head to obtain further information.

Other groups include 37 and 49 Tamil Nadu nationals who travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels; 32 West Bengal nationals who travelled through Samrat Travels and were in Timure in Rasuwa district; 61 Indians from different states who travelled through Richa Tours; and 33 nationals from Kerala.

"Communication lines in that area are totally disrupted and therefore it has been difficult to get in touch with people on the ground," Jaiswal said.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), in its search, rescue and relief update issued up to 2 PM (local time) on Thursday, reported 258 bodies recovered following the Bhotekoshi flood.

According to the update, the casualties include 27 in Dhading, 12 in Nuwakot, two in Rasuwa, 20 in Gorkha, 62 in Nawalparasi East, 12 in Tanahun, 108 in Chitwan and 15 in Nawalparasi West in Nepal.

NDRRMA reported 910 people missing or out of contact, including 28 Nepal Police personnel, 44 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.

The update also listed 161 people missing in Rasuwa, based on information from the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), and one person missing in Nuwakot.

A total of 517 foreign citizens were reported missing or out of contact, while 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal were also listed.

Authorities further reported that 73 injured people, including 43 in Rasuwa and three in Dhading, with the casualty breakdown continuing beyond the portion of the update available.

The flash flood struck the Bhotekoshi area near Rasuwagadhi on the Nepal-China border on Wednesday, prompting large-scale search, rescue and relief operations as authorities work to locate those missing and assist stranded nationals.

The Indian government said its missions in Kathmandu and Beijing are coordinating with local authorities and continuing efforts to trace, rescue and evacuate Indian citizens affected by the disaster. (ANI)

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