21 injured, 126 buildings collapsed as 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes east China

August 6
Twenty-one people were injured and 126 buildings collapsed after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the eastern Chinese province of Shandong on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The earthquake, 10 km (6 miles) deep, jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City at 02:33 a.m. (1833 GMT on Saturday), according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
China Railway Group suspended some train operations on routes including the Beijing-Shanghai Railway and Beijing-Kowloon Railway in response to the earthquake, CCTV reported.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Redevelopment of 508 railway stations: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Rs 24,470 crore project
These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and UTs; 22 s...
In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held
These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...
Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot
Security personnel fire several rounds of tear gas shells to...
Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge
villagers unanimous in their opinion that trouble would not ...
Indian authorities offer to fly home 'depressed' woman student from Hyderabad
Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the US to pursue MS from TRI...