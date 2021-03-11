21 killed in Af mosque blast

Kabul, August 18

A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 21 persons, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 33, the police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on Wednesday night, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. Several children were reported to be among the wounded.

The Islamic State group's local affiliate has stepped up attacks against the Taliban and civilians since the former insurgents took over the country last year as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal. Last week, the extremists claimed responsibility for killing a prominent Taliban cleric at his religious centre in Kabul. — AP