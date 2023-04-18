21 killed in hospital fire in Beijing

Beijing, April 18
Twenty-one people were killed on Tuesday when a hospital building caught fire in China’s national capital.
A hospital admissions building in Beijing’s Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57pm (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead and 71 patients displaced, state-run China Daily reported.
The cause is currently under investigation, the report said.
