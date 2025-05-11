21 killed in Sri Lanka bus accident

At least 21 people were killed and over 30 others injured after a passenger bus skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in Kotmale in the Central Province when the bus driver tried to take a left turn on the hilly terrain.

The state transport body-owned bus was taking 75 passengers from the southern pilgrim site of Kataragama to the northwest town of Kurunegala when it went down 100 meters off the cliff, police said.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena said that 21 people died in the accident.

Over 30 passengers were also injured in the tragedy.

Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka and often occur due to reckless driving and poorly maintained roads.