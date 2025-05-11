DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / 21 killed in Sri Lanka bus accident

21 killed in Sri Lanka bus accident

State transport body-owned bus was taking 75 passengers from southern pilgrim site of Kataragama to northwest town of Kurunegala when it went down 100 meters off cliff
article_Author
PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 01:08 PM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

At least 21 people were killed and over 30 others injured after a passenger bus skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in Kotmale in the Central Province when the bus driver tried to take a left turn on the hilly terrain.

The state transport body-owned bus was taking 75 passengers from the southern pilgrim site of Kataragama to the northwest town of Kurunegala when it went down 100 meters off the cliff, police said.

Advertisement

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena said that 21 people died in the accident.

Over 30 passengers were also injured in the tragedy.

Advertisement

Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka and often occur due to reckless driving and poorly maintained roads.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper