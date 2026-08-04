DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / 21-member Nepali local govt delegation departs for India on capacity-building study visit

21-member Nepali local govt delegation departs for India on capacity-building study visit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:48 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 4 (ANI): A 21-member delegation of local representatives from Koshi Province, Nepal, has departed for India to undertake a study tour aimed at enhancing local governance and institutional capacity.

Advertisement

According to the Embassy of India in Nepal, the delegation comprises Mayors, Chairpersons, and Administrative Officers from four districts in Koshi Province, including Ilam, Panchthar, Taplejung, and Terhathum.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Embassy noted that during the visit, the delegates will attend a customised training course hosted at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) in Hyderabad. The program focuses on key areas of local administration, including agriculture, sustainable development, and governance models.

Advertisement

"A 21-member delegation comprising Mayors, Chairpersons and Administrative Officers from the districts of Ilam, Panchthar, Taplejung and Terhathum in Koshi Province, Nepal, is departing for India on a study visit under the Government of India's capacity-building initiatives," the Embassy wrote.

"The programme includes a customized training course @NIRDPR_India, Hyderabad, focusing on #Agriculture, #SustainableDevelopment and #Governance. The initiative reflects the shared commitment of India and Nepal to promoting knowledge exchange, strengthening institutional capacities, and further deepening the longstanding partnership between the two countries," it added.

Advertisement

The Embassy noted that this visit marks the fourth delegation of Nepalese local government officials travelling to India under the government's capacity-building framework in recent months.

"The earlier delegations were from Sankhuwasabha (Koshi Province), Humla (Karnali Province), and the districts of Dadeldhura, Baitadi and Darchula (Sudurpashchim Province), underscoring the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation at the local government level," the post read.

Earlier in June, a delegation of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Nepal, led by Chairman of RSP Rabi Lamichhane, visited India on the invitation of the BJP President Nitin Nabin, as per an official statement.

During the visit, the delegation met BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders of the party in New Delhi.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with the Nepalese delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane.

Home Minister's Office, in a post on X, said, "A meeting was held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the Nepalese delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), in New Delhi. The Hon'ble Home Minister congratulated Lamichhane on RSP's victory in the elections and conveyed India's best wishes for the success of the new government. Both sides expressed their firm resolve to work together for enhancing the special ties between India and Nepal."

The visit sought to initiate party-to-party engagement between RSP and BJP and provide an opportunity for exchange of views on organisational practices, democratic processes and people-centric political outreach, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts