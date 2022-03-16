21 students injured in Pakistan’s Punjab University campus clash over boy and girl sitting together

Lahore, March 16
Twenty-one students of Pakistan’s Punjab University here were injured, some of them critically, when they clashed with members of a radical Islamic outfit who objected to a boy and a girl sitting together.
A girl and a boy were seen sitting at a canteen outside the Gender Studies Department on Tuesday, when members of the Islami Jamiat Tulaba (IJT) asked them to leave.
When they objected, one of the IJT members slapped the boy, a university official said.
Other students stepped in and they first tried to stop the IJT members from harassing the boy and the girl. But it soon escalated into a full-blown clash.
Some of the students were armed with iron and wooden rods, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Most of the students were admitted to a nearby hospital after suffering head injuries. So far, two students were arrested, police said. The Punjab University has more than 30,000 students in its rolls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM; Inderbir Nijjer appointed protem speaker
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business
Mann’s political career began in 2011 with the Manpreet Sing...
Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals
Officials say all currently valid old long-duration (10 year...
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
In a tweet, Sidhu says that as desired by the Congress chief...
AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari
Tewari shares the invite for the swearing-in of Mann on Twit...