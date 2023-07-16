22 dead after incessant rains in South Korea

Seoul (South Korea), July 15

Days of heavy rain in South Korea have left at least 22 people dead and 14 others missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said on Saturday.

The 22 fatalities were reported on Friday and Saturday, all in the central and southeastern regions, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.

An earlier ministry report on Saturday morning said five people died after landslides caused by torrential downpours buried their houses.

Two others also died in landslide-related incidents. But the latest ministry report didn't explain the cause of deaths for the additional fatalities. — AP