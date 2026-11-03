DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "23 Indians killed in West Asia conflict": MEA flags casualties, including 5 in Black Sea shipping attacks

"23 Indians killed in West Asia conflict": MEA flags casualties, including 5 in Black Sea shipping attacks

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): India has lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers, while five Indian nationals have been killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region and two others remain missing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

Addressing queries during the MEA's bi-weekly press briefing, Jaiswal shared the figures on Indian casualties in the two regions, highlighting the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

Advertisement

"We have lost 23 Indian nationals in the conflict in West Asia, out of which 15 were Indian seafarers," Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

Responding to a question about the number of Indian nationals killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, the MEA spokesperson confirmed that five Indians had lost their lives, while two others continued to remain missing.

"There was also a question earlier about how many Indian nationals have been lost in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. There, we have lost five Indian nationals, and 2 continue to be missing," he added.

Advertisement

His remarks come as India on Tuesday also reiterated its call for "dialogue and diplomacy" amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia to restore peace and the safety of maritime navigation after an Indian seafarer was killed when a commercial vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman.

Jaiswal assured the timely repatriation of the 13 Indian nationals who were rescued from the Indian-flagged MSV AL JUSUFI near Limah, Oman.

The deceased seafarer was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat.

Expressing gratitude towards the Omani authorities for their swift action following the incident, Jaiswal called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution in West Asia.

"On that ship, we had 14 Indian crew members. Of them, tragically, unfortunately, one of them has died. We are now in the process of ensuring that the 13 Indian nationals who are there are repatriated back to India. We also are working when we can have the mortal remains of the Indian national to be transported back to India. I must say that we thank the Omani authorities for their swift action," he said.

"We once again call upon parties to take dialogue and diplomacy forward so that there can be an early return of peace to the region, and that freedom of navigation through international waters and waterways must be restored and must be guaranteed," he added.

The statement came after Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, earlier in the day, confirmed the death of an Indian seafarer following the attack on the vessel carrying 14 Indian crew members near the Omani coast.

The incident comes amid repeated reports of attacks involving commercial vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf and the wider West Asian region amid the ongoing conflict. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts