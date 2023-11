PTI

Colombo, November 28

At least 24 people were briefly arrested by the Sri Lankan security forces for defying a ban on celebrations to mark the 69th birthday anniversary of the slain LTTE supremo V Prabhakaran, which is commemorated by his followers as ‘Great Heroes Day'.

Prabhakaran used to make his annual policy speech on his birthday on November 26 during the days when LTTE ran a parallel state in several parts of Sri Lanka. Great Heroes Day is observed on November 27 by several Lankan Tamils.