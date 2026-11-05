Mapusa (Goa) [India], November 5 (ANI): Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar has delivered a scathing assessment of the US Midterm Election outcome, stating that President Donald Trump’s aggressive political rhetoric has turned political opponents into active enemies, ultimately triggering a credibility loss that could ripple across global geopolitics.

Speaking to ANI while analysing the election outcome, Akbar said Trump's political approach had deepened divisions and warned that the electoral setback could mark the beginning of a decline in American influence.

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"Unfortunately, President Trump does not have opponents; he has enemies," MJ Akbar told ANI while commenting on the election results. "Largely because of his language, he has turned opponents into enemies... What a difference 24 hours makes. Twenty-four hours ago, he was laughing at his enemies. Today, they are laughing at him".

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Warning of the wider international implications of the political developments in the United States, Akbar said a decline in credibility could eventually affect the country's standing as a global superpower.

"Loss of credibility marks the beginning of a decline in power. This decline will affect not only America but, because it is a superpower, will shape relations and decisions across the world..."

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Meanwhile, former Indian Ambassador to the US Arun Kumar Singh also pointed to a significant political shift in the midterm elections, highlighting the Democratic Party's gains across several states and changing voter preferences.

"There has obviously been a major shift towards the Democratic Party in this election," Singh observed. "US Vice President JD Vance himself has identified four reasons why he believes this shift may have happened. These include the Iran war, which people have not supported; rising prices, including energy and food prices; and differences over the US approach towards Israel and how Washington should define its policy..."

Singh emphasised that the election results demonstrated a clear movement away from the current administration among key voter segments. "What this election has shown is that several sections of the US electorate that supported President Trump in 2024 have now moved towards the Democratic Party," Singh told ANI.

Highlighting the numerical impact in Congress, Singh pointed out that "seven Senate seats have shifted from Republicans to Democrats". He noted that "the Democrats had 47 seats in the previous Senate and now have 54, with the possibility of gaining one or two more".

Underlining the severity of the shift, Singh noted that "all seven states had voted for President Trump in 2024 by significant margins". "Clearly, a change has taken place..." he added.

Singh further observed that the changing political climate forced intra-party distance during the campaign trail, stating, "During this election cycle, for the first time, we saw candidates distancing themselves from President Trump on various issues, indicating that they sensed a shift in public sentiment."

This comes amid a major political reversal in Washington, with US networks projecting that Democrats have secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections.

From Gina Hinojosa's breakthrough victory in the Texas gubernatorial race to Adam Hamilton's historic Senate win in Kansas and Rob Sand's gubernatorial triumph in Iowa, Democrats have registered gains across states that have traditionally favoured Republicans, while also making advances in key congressional contests.

The projected Democratic takeover marks a significant setback for Republicans, who previously controlled both chambers, and is expected to give the opposition party greater powers to scrutinise Trump's administration and challenge his legislative agenda.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow lawmakers to launch investigations, hold hearings and issue subpoenas concerning the administration, while control of the Senate would give Democrats greater influence over legislation, judicial confirmations and presidential appointments. (ANI)

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