24 injured in clashes between security forces and protesters opposing cable car project in Nepal

At least 24 people, including 12 security personnel, were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters opposing a cable car project in the Pathibhara area of Taplejung district in eastern Nepal, officials said on Sunday.

The 'No Cable Car' group has been protesting against the construction of the cable car in the Pathibhara region, citing concerns that the project would erase the region's historical identity.

On Saturday evening, at least 24 people, including 12 security personnel, were injured when clashes erupted between security forces and the 'No Cable Car group' in Phungling, officials said.

Advertisement

They added that police have arrested 15 people for their involvement in violence.

Taplejung district authorities have enforced a prohibitory order in parts of the district, including Phungling Bazaar and Pathibhara area, since Sunday morning following the clashes, officials said.

Advertisement

The gathering of more than five people, assemblies, processions, demonstrations and other activities will not be allowed in the restricted zones, they said.

Issuing a notice Saturday night, Chief District Officer of Taplejung, Netra Prasad Sharma, said that prohibitory orders have been issued in the district headquarters of Phungling Bazaar and Pathibhara areas to maintain law and order.

According to official sources, the prohibitory order had to be issued as the situation went out of control after the clash between the 'No Cable Car' campaigners and the police on Saturday evening.

A clash between the 'No Cable Car' campaigners and the police occurred on Thursday at the cable car construction site in the Pathibhara area.

Speaking in the House of Representatives, lawmakers from opposition parties, including Rajendra Lingden of Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Toshima Karki of Rastriya Swotantra Party, urged the government to immediately halt the works relating to the construction of cable car in Pathibhara as the local people were against the project.