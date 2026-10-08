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Home / World / 24 killed as Russian missiles, drones rain down on Ukraine

24 killed as Russian missiles, drones rain down on Ukraine

Strikes coincide with Putin’s birthday | Kyiv had anticipated attack

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Kyiv, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The site of a Russian missile and drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
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Russian missiles and drones pounded Kyiv and a dozen other Ukrainian regions overnight into Wednesday, killing at least 24 civilians, including four children, and wounding around 60 in Moscow’s latest devastating barrage, Ukrainian officials said. Three of the children killed when a Russian missile hit an apartment building were 1 year old, and the other was 8 years old, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Ukraine had anticipated the attack, with Zelenskyy warning the previous day that intelligence services had concluded that Russia was building up for a “massive” strike. Although Ukraine knew about the looming attack, which coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 74th birthday, it couldn’t fend it off completely.

The deaths and damage illustrated the difficulty Ukraine has in countering Russia’s ballistic missiles.

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