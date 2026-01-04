25 dead, 14 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria’s Yobe state

A passenger boat has capsized in northern Nigeria’s Yobe state, leaving at least 25 people dead while 14 others remained missing, emergency services said on Sunday.

The boat was carrying residents who had gone to the local market, while some were involved in fishing or farming, when it capsized along the Yobe River in Yobe state’s Garbi town on Saturday night, according to the Yobe emergency management agency.

Out of the 52 passengers on board the boat, 13 were rescued and are receiving medical assistance, the agency said in a statement.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with security agencies, emergency responders, and local community volunteers working tirelessly to locate the missing passengers and recover bodies,” the agency added.