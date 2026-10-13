25 fishermen detained by Maldives Coast Guard; community members appeals for release of fishermen and boats

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): Fisherman Sudarshan has urged the Central Government to take immediate steps to secure the release of 25 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district and their three fishing boats, which have been detained by the Maldives Coast Guard while they were engaged in deep-sea fishing.

Speaking about the incident, Sudarshan said, “We are engaged in gillnet fishing from Tharuvaikulam. On October 1, 25 fishermen set out for deep-sea fishing in three mechanised boats to catch tuna."

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The Maldives Coast Guard detained all 25 fishermen and their three fishing boats, alleging that they had crossed the maritime boundary and engaged in fishing. However, the boats entered Maldivian waters due to strong winds and sea currents.

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"We have been engaged in fishing since our childhood and struggle hard to sustain our families through this occupation. The detention of the fishermen has caused significant losses and hardship for us.

Therefore, I appeal to the Prime Minister of India to intervene immediately and take appropriate steps to ensure the safe release of all 25 detained fishermen and the return of their three fishing boats,” Sudarshan, the brother of one of the detained fishermen, told ANI

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Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday apprehended nine fishermen from Rameswaram along with their fishing boat near Neduntheevu after claiming that their vessel had allegedly crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line, triggering unrest among fishermen in the coastal town.

According to officials, fewer than 400 boats had left the Rameswaram fishing port for fishing on Saturday.

Later in the evening, nine fishermen who were fishing near Neduntheevu were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy along with the vessel.

The latest apprehension has caused concern among the Rameswaram fishing community, with fishermen's representatives calling for immediate intervention by the Central and Tamil Nadu governments.

Karalmarks, President of the Fisherman Association, said the fishermen had ventured into the sea after obtaining the required pass permits from the Rameswaram token office and strongly condemned their arrest.

"Today, 9 fishermen and one boat, who had set out to sea after securing pass permits at the Rameswaram token office, were arrested by the Sri Lankan government. This is something that must be strongly condemned. It’s unclear what the central and state governments are even doing," Karalmarks said earlier

Highlighting the difficulties faced by fishing families, the Fisherman Association president called for talks between fishermen from both countries to find a lasting arrangement that would allow them to carry out their livelihood without repeated arrests.

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