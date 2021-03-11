25 killed, 70 hurt in Havana hotel blast

Gas leak behind explosion | Century-old hotel under renovation, only workers were inside

A gas tanker being lifted from the debris after an explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana. Reuters

Havana, May 7

A deadly explosion hit a well-known hotel in downtown Havana on Friday, killing 25 persons and injuring 70 others.

School evacuated

  • A school with 300 students next to the hotel was evacuated. Havana Governor Reinaldo García Zapata said five students suffered minor injuries
  • In the past, the 96-room hotel has been used by visiting VIPs and political figures, including high-ranking US delegations

No foreigner killed

  • Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia said no foreigners were killed or injured in the blast
  • Roberto Enrique Calzadilla, a representative of the military-run company that operates the hotel, said the 96-room luxury facility was set to reopen in the next few days
  • Workers were at the site making final preparations for the reopening
Workers remove the debris from the explosion site. Reuters

Speaking from the spot, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the blast at the historic, high-end Hotel Saratoga appeared to have been caused by a gas leak. "In no case was it a bomb or an attack," he later said as he left a hospital, where many of the injured were treated. “It's a very unfortunate accident," he said.

The blast nonetheless sent a brief wave of panic through the historic old Havana neighborhood, which has gradually begun reopening to tourists after the pandemic battered the Caribbean island's crucial travel sector.

The explosion rattled a nearby school with more than 300 students in attendance, health authorities said. At least 15 children were reported injured as of late Friday evening, the Health Ministry said, and one child had died.

Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia said no foreigners were killed or injured in the blast, according to initial reports.

The hotel, housed in a more than a century-old building, had been closed and only workers were inside at time of the explosion, state-run TV said, citing Roberto Enrique Calzadilla, a representative of the military-run company that operates many of the country's hotels. Calzadilla said the 96-room hotel was set to reopen in the next few days and that the workers on site were making final preparations. He also said a gas leak appeared to be the cause.— Reuters

