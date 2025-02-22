Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A 25-member team from America arrived on Saturday at Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya. Upon their arrival, the group expressed their excitement to visit the Ram Lala idol and participate in the Saryu Aarti.

The team made their way to Ayodhya city by bus, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" along the way, as they eagerly anticipated their spiritual journey.

After their visit to Ayodhya, the group will continue their pilgrimage by traveling to Prayagraj, where they will take a holy dip at the Mahakumbh and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

One of the team members shared their joy, and stated, "I worship Lord Ram every day and enjoy chanting mantras. I am very excited to go and visit the Ram temple. I feel very good after coming here and it is a very pleasant feeling. We are very grateful to be here."

Notably, devotees in large numbers continued to arrive at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers after visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela on Saturday.

Devotees arrived at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and Mahakumbh teerth kshetra in large numbers to take a holy dip and then visited Ayodhya.

The Mahakumbh Mela will go on till February 26.

After bathing at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, many devotees proceed to seek the darshan of Ram Lalla, resulting in a gathering of lakhs of devotees within the temple premises.

Amid the increasing influx of worshippers, local authorities have implemented extensive crowd control measures to maintain order and ensure safety.

Earlier in the week, Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar told ANI, "... A large number of devotees are continuously coming to Ayodhya... 24-hour duty has been imposed for crowd control, security and traffic management. Everyone has the same objective, which is for all the devotees to come back with a smooth experience..."

"Parking has been arranged according to the routes... Police have been deployed for traffic... Our lost and found centres are also present at six places in the entire fair area ...," the officer said.

With the surge in worshippers seeking the darshan of Ram Lalla, the police have divided the city into six zones and 11 sectors to ensure safety during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, authorities said. (ANI)

