250 evacuated as volcano erupts

PTI

Guatemala city: About 250 residents were evacuated Thursday from the slopes of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire as red-hot rock and ash flowed down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly 2018 eruption. Firefighters said residents of the hamlet of Panimache were taken to shelters. ap

Toshakhana case: Imran to face indictment

Islamabad: An Islamabad court on Friday announced that it would indict former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 10 in a case in which he allegedly hid the proceeds from the sale of state gifts. The Toshakhana case was filed against Khan last year after the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that he failed to declare the funds he received after selling the gifts given by foreign dignitaries.