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Home / World / 250 foreign journalists cover 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

250 foreign journalists cover 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Ysyk-Kol [Kyrgyzstan], September 6 (ANI): Around 250 foreign journalists are currently covering the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, with the international media presence providing a significant platform to showcase the country's culture, natural beauty and the events surrounding the Games, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Salkyn Sarnogoeva said during an interview with Kabar News Agency.

Speaking to Kabar News Agency here, Sarnogoeva said the Games have generated growing international interest in Kyrgyzstan, with journalists, bloggers and media representatives from different countries playing an important role in highlighting the country to global audiences.

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“Foreign journalists are particularly interested in our culture and the beauty of our nature. This year, for the first time, an ethno-village was built at the Kyrchyn pasture, and everyone was delighted to see it,” she said.

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To facilitate media coverage, the ministry has set up two press centres for journalists covering the Games, according to Sarnogoeva.

One of the press centres is located in Cholpon-Ata, where working facilities have been arranged for more than 500 journalists.

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The centre provides internet access and meals and hosts daily press conferences, she told Kabar News Agency.

The second press centre has been established at the Kyrchyn pasture and comprises 10 yurts equipped with internet access and electricity, along with facilities for providing hot meals.

“Journalists and media representatives are currently working at both locations. At present, 250 foreign journalists are working in Ysyk-Kol,” Sarnogoeva told Kabar News Agency.

The ministry has also made arrangements for foreign journalists arriving in Kyrgyzstan, including airport reception, accommodation and transportation to competition venues.

Transportation services are available to all media representatives, according to the deputy minister.

Alongside professional journalists, bloggers and media ambassadors with substantial international audiences are also covering the Games, Sarnogoeva said.

“Among the media representatives are bloggers with more than one million followers. They are providing extensive coverage of the World Nomad Games and making a significant contribution to showcasing Kyrgyzstan to the world,” she told Kabar News Agency.

Sarnogoeva said the Games have resulted in the production of a large volume of new media content, while events being held at different venues are receiving extensive coverage from both international and local media.

The 6th World Nomad Games are being held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026.

The opening ceremony took place at Bishkek Arena in the capital on August 31, while the main competitions are being held in the Issyk-Kul region from September 1 to 6.

More than 3,000 athletes from 109 countries are participating in the Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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