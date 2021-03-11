250 Opposition activists arrested in Islamabad

Lahore, May 24
Over 250 activists belonging to ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan's party were arrested and one policeman killed in a clash in Punjab province on Tuesday, a day before the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's planned mega march to Islamabad to press for early elections.
Khan has given a call for the march in the capital Islamabad on May 25, followed by a sit-in to force the government to call for snap polls.
