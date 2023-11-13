28 injured in Nepal as fire breaks out in gold shop

Kathmandu, November 13
At least 28 people, including four policemen, were injured when a fire broke out in a gold shop in a city in eastern Nepal, officials said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday night, coinciding with the Diwali festival, when worshippers were doing Lakshmi puja at the shop in Urlabari area in Biratnagar.
The fire took place due to a leaked LPG cylinder within the gold shop, police said, adding that 28 people were injured in the blaze.
Three of the injured are in serious condition. Four policemen were also injured while attempting to control the blaze, they said.
Local authorities, along with assistance from the community and the police, battled the flames for four hours before successfully extinguishing the fire.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment.
