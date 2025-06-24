DT
28 Israelis killed, 550 ballistic missiles fired as ceasefire appears to end 12 days of war

28 Israelis killed, 550 ballistic missiles fired as ceasefire appears to end 12 days of war

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 24 (ANI/TPS): As a ceasefire between Israel and Iran took hold on Tuesday, Israeli officials reported 28 deaths and over 3,000 injuries from 12 days of Iranian missile attacks.

Magen David Adom said its emergency medical technicians declared 28 deaths and treated hundreds more. The Health Ministry said 3,238 people hospitalized, mostly with light injuries.

Iran launched roughly 550 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, with most intercepted. However, at least 31 missiles struck populated areas, and one drone hit a home.

More than 9,000 Israelis were displaced due to damage to homes across the country.

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached "a point of no return" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to Israeli defense officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel's destruction. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

