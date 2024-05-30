28 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

Karachi, May 29
At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed and 22 others injured in Pakistan when a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ravine in the remote Balochistan province on Wednesday.
The bus, heading from Turbat to Quetta, fell into the ravine near Washuk town, around 700 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ismail Mengal confirmed that six people died on the spot while 22 others died while being taken to the hospital or while under treatment.
“Apparently a tyre of the passenger bus burst on a curve and the driver lost control of the vehicle which plunged into a deep ravine,” Mengal said.
Earlier reports said the accident was a result of overspeeding.
Three women and three children were also among the deceased, Mengal said.
He said the rescue operation was still going on as there were around 50 passengers on the bus but there could be more.
