DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / 28 militants killed in Afghanistan strikes, claims Pakistan; UN reports 3 deaths

28 militants killed in Afghanistan strikes, claims Pakistan; UN reports 3 deaths

article_Author
Reuters
Kabul/Islamabad, Updated At : 04:53 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The debris of a house that was damaged in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani airstrike in Kunar. REUTERS
Advertisement

The Pakistan Government said on Monday that it launched airstrikes in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region, killing at least 28 militants, with one security official saying two Afghan provinces were targeted. Hours earlier, Afghan Taliban officials accused Islamabad of killing at least three civilians in overnight airstrikes on Afghan territory.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed the deaths of three civilians: a man, a woman and a girl. The attacks broke nearly three months of relative calm.

Advertisement

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesperson of the Taliban-run Afghan Government, said the Afghan side “will respond appropriately to this aggression”. A Pakistani official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strikes happened in the Afghan provinces of Paktika and Kunar. Pakistan’s Information Ministry gave the death toll but its military did not immediately comment.

Advertisement

Relations between the former allies have been strained for years, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militants who stage cross-border attacks. Conflict escalated this February and hundreds died in airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery fire in the first half of the year.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government denies harbouring anti-Pakistani insurgents and says militancy is Pakistan’s internal problem. The Taliban’s Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Pakistan's chargé d’affaires in Kabul and handed him a protest note.

Advertisement

A police facility in the Pakistani district of Kohat was attacked by Islamist militants on Friday, and at least 24 people were killed. Previous militant attacks in Pakistan have often prompted retaliatory strikes. A separate exchange of fire on Sunday killed six Pakistani soldiers and eight militants in the adjacent district of Hangu near the Afghan border, according to a Pakistani army statement.

At least one house in Kunar province was hit in the strikes on Monday, killing three members of the same family and injuring four others, Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said. — Reuters

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts