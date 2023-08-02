29 inches of rain from Saturday to Wednesday was Beijing’s heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Taipei, August 2
China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in 140 years over the past few days. The City recorded 744.8 millimetres (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said on Wednesday.
Chinese authorities on Tuesday said the torrential rain around Beijing had destroyed roads, knocked out power and caused at least 20 deaths, with 27 people missing.
Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities.
The severity of the flooding took the Chinese capital by surprise. Beijing usually has dry summers but had a stretch of record-breaking heat this year. (AP)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested
Death toll rises to 6; vandalism, arson reported in Gurugram
After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police
Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...
Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...
Late Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week
Desai's company had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans ...
5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...