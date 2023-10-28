 2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO : The Tribune India

  2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire precondition for release of hostages

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

Palestinians carry an injured man after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. AP/PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 27

Israel conducted another overnight raid into the Gaza Strip as a prelude to a full-fledged ground invasion and US planes hit targets in Syria even as the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave continued to deteriorate with hospitals on the verge of closing and bakeries being destroyed in the bombing.

Jaishankar dials Oman minister

  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi and discussed the ongoing crisis in West Asia
  • The EAM said the conversation was “good” while Albusaidi underlined the need for an immediate ceasefire by Israel
  • He had earlier discussed the situation with Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Setting a precondition for the release of hostages in Gaza, a Hamas official called for a ceasefire by Israel.

The World Health Organisation said it had received estimates that some 1,000 unidentified bodies were still buried under the rubble in Gaza and not included in the death toll that has crossed 7,300. “We also get these estimates that there are still 1,000 plus people under the rubble which have not been identified yet,” said WHO’s Richard Peeperkorn.

Iran-Hamas talks

Iran’s deputy FM Ali Bagheri Kani met Hamas representative Moussa Abu Marzouk in Moscow, emphasising the need for a ceasefire, lifting of Gaza blockade and providing humanitarian aid

Israel’s 20 days of continuous bombing has failed to suppress the Hamas arsenal, which again fired rockets, including long-range missiles. Israel’s northern border also remained tense as Hezbollah also fired rockets and sent in drones. The Israeli military was also active in the West Bank, where an Islamic Jihad cadre was killed and two others injured in clashes. Palestinians said the Israelis conducted large-scale arrest operations across the West Bank. Following the second overnight raid into Gaza in as many days, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said a full-fledged invasion would come soon but reports suggested the ground offensive would wait till the US transferred military supplies as well as beefed up its presence in the region to deter Hezbollah and Iran from joining in the conflict.

Fresh US sanctions

US Secy of State Antony Blinken announced fresh sanctions on eight individuals with ties to Hamas. The US imposed sanctions targeting key Hamas-linked officials & financial networks

Qatar’s PM said he hoped there would be a breakthrough on hostages held by Hamas “soon”, while China issued an unprecedented statement stating it will “strongly oppose any external forces interfering in Iran’s internal affairs”.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

