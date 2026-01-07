DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Bhutan

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Bhutan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Thimpu [Bhutan], January 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Bhutan in the early hours of Wednesday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Advertisement

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 03:17 AM IST.

Advertisement

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 07/01/2026 03:17:16 IST, Lat: 27.27 N, Long: 91.70 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan", NCS wrote on X.

Advertisement

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Bhutan, like the rest of the world, has not been spared by the fury of natural hazards and is susceptible to many kind of it. Geo-physically, Bhutan is located in the young Himalayan Mountains and considered to be one of the most seismically active zones in the world, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.

Advertisement

As per the Indian Seismic Code, Bhutan falls within seismic zones IV and V, which are the most active zones. Considering the location and as proven by the past earthquakes, earthquakes are one of the most imminent hazards in Bhutan. As a result of global warming, Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) poses another risk to the people of Bhutan. Due to climate change, the seasonal strong winds have become one of the hazards in Bhutan, causing significant damage to the rural homes in Bhutan.

The 2011 and 2013 windstorms caused huge damage to rural homes in Bhutan. Other hazards, such as landslides, flash floods, and forest/structural fires, also sweep across the country, causing significant losses to properties and lives, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts