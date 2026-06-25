3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 25 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Nepal on Thursday morning, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

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In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 5:21 AM at a depth of 25 kilometres in Nepal.

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https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2069937918664450402

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The post said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 25/06/2026 05:21:43 IST, Lat: 28.762 N, Long: 81.918 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Nepal."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

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Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi advised citizens to remain vigilant after an earthquake with its epicentre off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture.

Takaichi instructed relevant ministries and agencies to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding evacuation and damage, and said there is no concern about a tsunami.

"Around 7:30 a.m. today, an earthquake with its epicenter off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. There is no concern about a tsunami," she said in a post on X.

"To those in the areas where the shaking was strong, I ask that you continue to remain vigilant for the possibility of earthquakes of similar intensity. From now on, I will receive detailed reports and take charge of the disaster response," she added.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was hit by two powerful earthquakes that struck the same area on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

It is estimating the death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 100,000.

According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near San Felipe, about 284km (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT. (ANI)

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