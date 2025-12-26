3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Bangladesh on Friday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 18:13 hours at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 26/12/2025 18:13:31 IST, Lat: 22.07 N, Long: 92.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bangladesh", NCS wrote on X.

Bangladesh sits on a highly active junction of three tectonic plates--the Indian, Eurasian and Burma plates. The Indian plate moves northeast at about 6 cm per year, while the Eurasian plate moves northward at around 2 cm per year over it.

The country lies close to several major fault lines, including the Bogura fault, Tripura fault, Shillong Plateau, Dauki fault and Assam fault, making it part of 13 earthquake-prone zones. Areas such as Chattogram, the Chattogram Hill Tracts and Jaintiapur in Sylhet fall in the highest-risk category.

Dhaka, with more than 30,000 people per square kilometre, is one of the densest cities in the world and has been identified as one of the 20 most earthquake-vulnerable cities globally, according to The Daily Star. (ANI)

