3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Tripura were armed smugglers, says MEA; Dhaka urges probe

3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Tripura were armed smugglers, says MEA; Dhaka urges probe

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that three Bangladeshi nationals who died in Tripura earlier this week were armed smugglers who had illegally crossed into Indian territory and attacked local villagers.

In response to media queries regarding the incident, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, "We have noted that an incident in Tripura leading to the death of three Bangladesh smugglers took place on October 15, 2025, about 3 kms inside Indian territory."

He added, "A group of three miscreants from Bangladesh crossed the international border and attempted to steal cattle from Bidyabil village in Indian territory. They attacked and injured local villagers with iron dahs and knives, and killed one villager, even as other villagers arrived and resisted the attackers."

According to the MEA, authorities rushed to the scene where two smugglers were found dead, while the third succumbed to his injuries in hospital the following day. "The mortal remains of all three have been handed over to the Bangladesh side. Police have also registered a case," MEA added.

The spokesperson further emphasised that the incident highlighted the importance of cross-border cooperation. "This incident underscores the need for Bangladesh to undertake necessary measures to uphold the sanctity of the International Boundary and support the construction of fencing where needed to prevent cross-border crimes and smuggling," he stated.

Following the MEA's clarification, the Government of Bangladesh issued a statement strongly protesting the deaths, calling the act "brutal" and "unacceptable," and urging India to launch a transparent investigation.

"This heinous act is an unacceptable and grave violation of human rights and the rule of law. The Government of Bangladesh expresses its serious concern over this deplorable incident and calls upon the Government of India to conduct an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident and make sincere efforts to prevent the recurrence of such inhumane acts. The perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice," the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said.

Dhaka also underscored that "all individuals, irrespective of their nationality, are entitled to the full protection of their human rights, regardless of which side of the border they may inadvertently find themselves in."

The three Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly killed on October 15 in Tripura's Bidyabil village near the India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

