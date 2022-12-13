3 boys die in Britain after falling into lake

London: Three young boys died after falling into an ice-covered lake in central England at the weekend, police said on Monday. The boys, aged 11, 10 and 8, were pulled from the lake in Solihull, as per reports. REUTERS
3,774 children killed in Yemen’s civil war: UN
cairo: The United Nations said Thursday that at least 3,774 children have been killed in Yemen’s civil war between March 2015 and September 2022. According to the latest statistics published by the United Nations Children’s Fund, a further 7,245 children have been maimed in the conflict. Ap
Orion capsule safely returns from moon
Cape Canaveral: NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon on Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight. The capsule splashed down west of Baja California near Guadalupe Island. Ap
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...