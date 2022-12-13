3 boys die in Britain after falling into lake

London: Three young boys died after falling into an ice-covered lake in central England at the weekend, police said on Monday. The boys, aged 11, 10 and 8, were pulled from the lake in Solihull, as per reports. REUTERS

3,774 children killed in Yemen’s civil war: UN

cairo: The United Nations said Thursday that at least 3,774 children have been killed in Yemen’s civil war between March 2015 and September 2022. According to the latest statistics published by the United Nations Children’s Fund, a further 7,245 children have been maimed in the conflict. Ap

Orion capsule safely returns from moon

Cape Canaveral: NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon on Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight. The capsule splashed down west of Baja California near Guadalupe Island. Ap