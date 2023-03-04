3 children dead, 2 injured in attack at Texas home: Reports

Italy (Texas), March 4
News reports say three children have been killed and two other children wounded in an attack at a home in Texas Friday.
KTVT-TV reported paramedics responded to a call at a home in Italy, Texas, around 4 p.m. and two people were transported to hospitals by helicopter.
WFAA-TV reported a woman was in custody after a stabbing at the home in Ellis County.
The station reported the woman was the mother of five children, who were the victims of the attack.
WFAA reported the office of Child Protective Services visited the home and reported the attack to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.
“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,” Child Protective Services said in a statement shared with WFAA.
