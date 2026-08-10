Sanaa [Yemen], August 10 (ANI): At least seven people, including three civilians, were killed and 30 others injured after Yemen's Al-Mukha city and its port came under a missile and drone attack from Houthi rebel groups late Sunday, according to the Yemeni government military.

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In a statement issued on Monday, the official spokesperson of the Yemeni government's military, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nuzaili, said that the attack targeted several locations in and around Al-Mukha, including civilian infrastructure, residential facilities for employees, offices, power-generation stations and military positions, the statement said.

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He stated that four members of the armed forces and three civilians were killed in the attack, while 30 people were injured, the majority of whom were civilians.

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Most of those injured were discharged after receiving medical treatment, the spokesperson added.

"The attack targeted civilian infrastructure, employee residences and offices, power generation stations, and civilian sites within the city, in addition to military sites, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and its rules," the statement read.

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"The terrorist attack has so far resulted in the martyrdom of four members of the armed forces and three civilians and the injury of 30 others, the majority of whom are civilians, most of whom have been discharged after receiving treatment," it added.

The government's military also added that its air-defence units deployed in Al-Mukha intercepted and destroyed 11 drones involved in the attack.

The armed forces further condemned the attack, accusing the Houthis of targeting civilian facilities and violating international humanitarian law, adding that its forces would continue operations against the Houthi threat while seeking to protect civilians and vital infrastructure.

"Our air defense forces stationed in Al-Mukha were able to intercept and shoot down eleven Houthi drones that participated in the attack. The Armed Forces affirm that any attack on our units stationed in Al-Maha is considered an attack on the entire Armed Forces. Our Yemeni Armed Forces are a unified national military institution, operating under a single command, control, and military decision-making process, and such attacks will be dealt with accordingly," the statement added.

The Houthis, meanwhile, claimed responsibility for launching several ballistic missiles and drones at what they described as Saudi military concentrations and weapons depots in the Mukha area.

These fresh strikes come days after the Iran-backed Houthis launched an attack on Yemen's Marib city, targeting residential neighbourhoods and camps housing displaced people with ballistic missiles. (ANI)

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