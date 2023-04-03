3 die in Oklahoma City bar shooting

Oklahoma City, April 2

At least three persons were killed and another three were injured during a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar on Saturday night, as per reports.

Police said one person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 pm at Whiskey Barrel Saloon near Newcastle Road and South Roff Avenue in southwest Oklahoma City, KOCO-TV reported.

Police did not have a suspect in custody on Saturday, KOCO reported. — AP