3 die in shooting at US motorcycle rally

Washington, May 28
At least three persons were killed and several injured in a shooting at a motorcycle rally in the Red River area of New Mexico in the US on Saturday (local time), CNN reported citing Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun. Mayor Linda Calhoun said that five persons were injured.
According to New Mexico State Police, one of those injured was airlifted to a hospital in Denver. Earlier, New Mexico State Police in a tweet stated that two persons were killed and six persons were injured, CNN reported.
