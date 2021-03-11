3 kids among 6 killed in suicide blast in Pakistan

PTI

Peshawar, May 15

Three children and as many soldiers of the Pakistan army were killed in a suicide blast on Sunday in Pakistan’s restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the army said.

The incident occurred in the Miran Shah town, some 250 km from here, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The children were aged between 4 and 11, it said, adding three soldiers also died in the incident. “Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out about (the) suicide bomber and his handlers,” the ISPR added. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the suicide attack and expressed grief.

“We will not sit idle until this brutality is eradicated,” he said, vowing to punish the facilitators of the attacker. Taking to Twitter, the PM also said: “Blood of our soldiers and citizens is a debt on us that we will repay by eradicating terrorism from our country.”