3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar: Report

Oklahoma City (US), April 2
At least three people were killed and another three were injured during a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to a report.
Police said one person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 pm at Whiskey Barrel Saloon near Newcastle Road and South Roff Avenue in southwest Oklahoma City, KOCO-TV reported.
The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were at the scene of a “significant incident” in the 4100 block of Newcastle Road.
Police did not have a suspect in custody Saturday, KOCO reported. (AP)
