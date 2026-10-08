3 killed, 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Abha, King Khalid airports: Saudi GACA

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 8 (ANI): Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport were targeted in two separate attacks on October 6 and 7, resulting in a total of three fatalities and 36 injuries, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

According to GACA, two people were killed and 28 injured in the attack on Abha International Airport. The deceased were female residents of Moroccan and Algerian nationalities, while the injured included Saudi citizens, a Bangladeshi resident and a Filipino resident. The injuries ranged from minor to critical.

Advertisement

At King Khalid International Airport, one Sudanese resident was killed, and eight people were injured, GACA said. The injured included five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and one Pakistani resident, with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Advertisement

"All injured individuals were transported to hospital for appropriate medical care," GACA said, adding that the two attacks also caused some property damage.

The authority said emergency response teams and relevant authorities responded immediately in accordance with established protocols and applicable emergency response plans.

Advertisement

"GACA is working in coordination with the relevant authorities to assess the damage, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain the security and safety of operations within the Kingdom's civil aviation system," it said.

#Statement Attacks Target Abha and King Khalid International Airports. #GACA https://t.co/R4nrRlHRsA — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed al-Budaiwi strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha and King Khalid airports, describing them as "systematic crimes" targeting civilians, Al Jazeera reported.

Al-Budaiwi said in a statement that targeting civilian airports and "endangering the lives of travellers, workers and civilians represents a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms".

He added that the GCC countries stand united with Saudi Arabia, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The developments come amid continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and an escalating conflict in Yemen.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert on Wednesday (local time), citing the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia and public threats by the Houthis against airports and airspace across the Kingdom.

"Due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia and Houthi public threats against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Mission reminds all U.S. citizens to exercise heightened vigilance," the embassy said.

The US Mission said the Houthis had engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks against civilian airports, and warned that the military conflict had the potential to escalate.

"U.S. citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," it said, advising citizens to check flight departure status directly with their airline and the airport.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen also said it destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform used in an attack on Riyadh earlier in the day.

"The destruction operation took place in Yemen's capital of Sanaa during preparations for an imminent attack against the Kingdom," coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted 11 groups of Yemeni government forces with ballistic missiles across Yemen in the past 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported.

Saree claimed the internationally recognised government's forces were targeted along key routes near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, including Ras al-Ara, al-Mudarabah and al-Saqiya, by 11 ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis. He claimed the attacks resulted in dozens of casualties, including military commanders, and destroyed several vehicles.

Saree separately said the Houthis targeted the Saudi Arabia-backed Giants Brigades with a ballistic missile, killing and injuring more than 30 people, according to Al Jazeera.

In a separate development, Syria's Ministry of Information denied rumours on X suggesting that Damascus could become involved in the Yemen conflict.

"Syria's policy in the region is focused on stability, peace and cooperation, not opening new fronts," the ministry said, adding that any involvement from Syria would come only through official channels and existing bilateral frameworks.

"Syria's position is clear: we stand firmly with Saudi Arabia against threats to its security and stability. At the same time, Syria's policy in the region is focused on stability, peace and cooperation, not opening new fronts," it said.

The ministry added that Syria's priority was rebuilding the country, strengthening its institutions, working with partners on reconstruction and improving the lives of Syrians.

"Any military cooperation with partner countries would take place only through official channels and existing bilateral frameworks," it said.

Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for a series of missile and drone attacks targeting sites in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery in Rabigh.

In a statement on Telegram, Saree said the group carried out "three qualitative military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones".

According to Saree, the first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. He claimed that the strike was "precise and direct" and "caused disruption of air traffic".

The second operation, he said, targeted the Aramco refinery in Rabigh. Saree claimed that the strike was "precise and direct", adding that it caused "a fire breaking out at the targeted site".

The Houthi spokesperson said the third operation targeted Abha Airport, Khamis Mushait Air Base and the Aqifa camp in Asir, as well as "other critical sites in Najran and Jizan".

Saree said the attacks were carried out in response to Saudi attacks against Yemen, claiming that Saudi Arabia had launched 60 airstrikes and missile attacks in the preceding 24 hours.

Following the attacks, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned what it described as continued Houthi attacks against civilians, civilian facilities and economic targets in the Kingdom.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strongest condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia’s continued targeting of civilians and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom," the ministry said.

The ministry also said Saudi Arabia had continued efforts toward a political settlement in Yemen since the Houthi takeover in 2014, but accused the group of choosing continued military escalation.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed what it described as its right to defend its territory, resources, sovereignty, and citizens and residents, and to take necessary measures to protect its security in accordance with international law.

The ministry further reiterated Saudi Arabia's political and military support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government, saying the objective was to end the Houthi takeover and restore state institutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)