3 students killed in Michigan State University shooting

EAST LANSING, Michigan, February 14
A 43-year-old gunman killed three students and wounded five others at Michigan State University before an hours-long manhunt ended with the suspect's death from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said on Tuesday.
Investigators had "no idea why" the suspect went on a shooting rampage on the campus in East Lansing, Michigan, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, Jim Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit office, said at a briefing. He confirmed the gunman had no known affiliation to the university.
The gunman was identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43. — Reuters
