3 Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan navy

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Three Indian fishermen were apprehended on Sunday by the Sri Lankan Navy, the Rameswaram Fishermen Association said.

The fishermen went fishing in a boat with the registration number IND-TN-11-MM-96 belonging to A Joseph, a member of Mandapam, from the northern coast of Mandapam on Saturday.

While they were fishing near Neduntheevu in the Palk Strait, the Sri Lankan Navy arrived in the area and, claiming that they had crossed the border, arrested the three fishermen and confiscated their boat.

After questioning, the three were handed over to the Sri Lankan Coast Guard by the Navy and handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Following the interrogation, the Magistrate ordered them to be remanded until January 7.

The court has ordered the remand of the fishermen of Mandapam who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy until January 7.

Earlier on December 26, the Indian Coast Guard's ship Rani Durgavati facilitated the repatriation of four Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan authorities, the Indian Coast Guard shared on Friday.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "Strengthening Maritime Cooperation @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rani Durgavati facilitated the repatriation of 04 Indian fishermen along with 01 IFB at the IMBL from Sri Lankan authorities. All personnel and the vessel were safely escorted and handed over to local fisheries authorities in Nagapattinam."

Earlier in October, fifteen Indian fishermen, who were released from a Sri Lankan prison, arrived at the Chennai airport.

The fishermen were arrested at different times earlier this year for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries while fishing. Of the 15, two were detained on February 19, seven on July 13, two on July 21, and four on August 8.

Meanwhile, on September 28, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 12 Karaikal fishermen while they were fishing in the Bay of Bengal near Kankesanthurai, according to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association.

According to the association, the Navy accused them of crossing the international maritime boundary and took them to the Kankesanthurai naval camp for questioning. Their boat was also seized. (ANI)

