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Home / World / 3 US drones shot down near Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s IRGC

3 US drones shot down near Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s IRGC

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], November 3 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has claimed that it shot down three US drones near the Strait of Hormuz, including the 55th MQ-9 military drone, amid heightened military tensions between Washington and Tehran.

According to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, the IRGC said two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones were brought down south of Qeshm Island using electronic warfare systems, taking the total number of captured drones of this type to four.

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In a separate statement, the IRGC Aerospace Force announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz.

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“The 55th advanced MQ-9 drone was tracked and brought down over the airspace east of the Strait of Hormuz by the Aerospace Force's newly developed air defense system, operating under the country's unified air defense network,” the IRGC said.

The claims come amid heightened military tensions between Washington and Tehran, even as both sides have indicated that diplomatic efforts towards a possible settlement are continuing.

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US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) claimed that oil prices had dropped by nearly USD 10 per barrel amid expectations of a diplomatic agreement with Iran, saying Tehran was keen to reach a settlement soon.

In a post on X, Trump said, “Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran. Iran wants a settlement as soon as possible. It could happen!”

US Vice President JD Vance also expressed optimism over the prospects of a negotiated agreement with Tehran, saying the administration believed some progress had been made.

Speaking to Fox News in Minnesota, Vance said, “The President and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. We're going to keep on working at it... We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more.”

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was prepared for both diplomacy and military confrontation, warning that any renewed military action would invite a stronger response.

Araghchi said Iran had presented its conditions and a proposed diplomatic plan, adding that the next move depended on Washington's willingness to negotiate.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also maintained that responsibility for advancing negotiations rested with the United States, reiterating Tehran's demand for an end to the US naval blockade. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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