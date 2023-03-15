3-year-old shoots elder sister in US

Houston, March 14
A 3-year-old girl here in the US state of Texas has shot and killed her 4-year-old sister after she gained access to a loaded semi-automatic gun, in the latest instance of a child using an unsecured firearm and causing a tragedy.
Tighter norms likely
- President Joe Biden may sign an executive order to increase the number of background checks to buy guns
- The President plans to unveil his efforts to curb gun violence in California, says a senior White House official
The incident took place on Sunday when the two children were in their apartment in North Houston with five adults, the Houston Chronicle newspaper reported.
The three-year-old gained access to a firearm and “unintentionally” shot and killed her 4-year-old sister late Sunday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said the preliminary investigation showed that the two children were inside an apartment with five family members and friends and each of the two children’s parents believed the other was watching the kids.
Instead, they were left unsupervised and picked up an “unsecured” and loaded semi-automatic pistol, the report said.
